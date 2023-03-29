Health: hope for better treatment of chronic bronchitis?

The Sanofi laboratory would have found a drug against chronic bronchitis, a disease which affects more than three million people in France.

Agnès de Chassey, a patient with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, explains how this disease is a daily handicap, causing shortness of breath at the slightest effort. For twenty years, she has suffered, like three million French people, from this respiratory disease which gnaws at her lungs and prevents her from breathing well. To relieve her symptoms, she inhales medication through a device.

A disease that does not regress

Chronic bronchitis degenerates over the years and leads to the risk of hospitalization. In a university hospital, an 83-year-old patient is on oxygen. She smoked a pack of cigarettes a day for 55 years. “We cannot reverse the disease once it has set in”, explains Pr Bruno Crestani, pulmonologist at Bichat Hospital. But, after a first clinical trial, Sanofi would be on the trail of a promising treatment: a drug that would reduce serious attacks by 30%. The French laboratory must confirm these results with a second clinical trial.