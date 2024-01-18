Health problems in the British monarchy keep the United Kingdom expectant

LONDON.- The mysterious hospitalization of the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton wife of Prince William captured the attention of public opinion on Thursday britnica pending his illness, after the few details about his abdominal surgery.

Her admission to a hospital for about two weeks, with her husband near her these days, which joins the next treatment that the king will undergo Charles III 75, due to a prostate problem, will deprive the royal family of its first line in official events in the near future.

Charles III and Camilla Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after attending the king’s birthday parade, ‘Trooping the Colour’, in London on June 17, 2023. AFP/Adrian Dennis

Wednesday’s operation on Kate, 42, one of the most popular royal figures, which will keep the princess hospitalized for between ten and fourteen days, has made public opinion wonder about her illness.

After her intervention, the princess must cancel all her official commitments for several weeks, until the end of the Easter holidays, on January 31.

“The fact that the Princess of Wales will remain in hospital for much of the next fortnight indicates a serious operation,” The Times wrote.

Successful operation

Several British media outlets affirmed on Wednesday that he does not suffer from cancer, something that The Times also thinks, when the statement after his intervention assured that the operation: “was a success.”

“It is understood that his condition does not involve cancer, but given the time he is expected to be in hospital and his slow return to royal duties, it is unlikely that his surgery was minor,” The Times explained.

The official text that announced the princess’s mysterious hospitalization warned: “that there will only be updates on Her Royal Highness’s progress when there is significant new information to share.”

“Abdominal surgery can refer to the stomach, appendix, kidneys or intestine, or the reproductive system,” The Times added.

Kate Middleton Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reacts as she arrives to present the “Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design” at the Design Museum in London, on May 4, 2022. AFP/Justin Tallis

For its part, The Guardian recalled that the only health problem that the princess has had so far was hypermesis gravidarum in her three pregnancies, which is manifested by the presence of intense and persistent nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.

Due to this, Kate had to be hospitalized for her first pregnancy, that of Prince George, in 2012.

The health problems of two members of royalty leave the monarchy three of its most important figures (Charles, William and Kate) out of action, so Queen Camilla will be almost the only active member of the royal front line. .

Camilla, Charles’ second wife, 76, was in Scotland for a public event at an art gallery, while she went to Swindon, central England, on Monday to visit a domestic violence support service.

“It’s unprecedented, I think, to have three of the most senior royals temporarily out of action, postponing engagements,” said Sky News royal correspondent Laura Bundock.

official acts

William and Kate were scheduled to travel to Rome in the coming months for their first joint visit abroad in two years, according to several British media outlets.

The youngest son of Charles III, Prince Harry, fifth in line to the throne, after William and his three children, resigned his duties in 2020 and moved to California.

Camilla queen consort Camila of Great Britain, Queen Consort, meets guests after a ceremony to present the new standards and colors to the Royal Navy, lifeguards of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, the King’s Company of the Grenadier Guards and the Squadron of The Royal Air Force’s King’s Color at Buckingham Palace, London, on April 27, 2023. AFP/Yui Mok/Va Pool

The British press speculated that Charles’s sister, Princess Anne, 73, who recently completed a tour of Sri Lanka, would be willing to replace her brother at events scheduled in the coming weeks.

But the palace assured The Times that the king would soon return to reading and signing documents after his prostate treatment.

