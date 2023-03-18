Health: the “teddy bear” hospital in Dijon welcomes children to raise their awareness of medicine

Organized in France for nearly 20 years, the teddy bear hospital allows medical students to welcome thousands of children aged five to seven throughout France.

At the Faculty of Medicine of Dijon (Côte-d’Or), patients are a bit special. The students look after teddy bears brought by the children. “They are the ones who imagine a scenario”, explains Enzo Sfeir, a second-year student. The hospital of teddy has existed for nearly 20 years in France. To help children discover the medical world, students represent all specialties. A way to play down medicine and “an interesting educational outing”according to Dalila, a mother.

1,200 children from schools in Greater Dijon

Second-year students learn to learn through contact with children. “It’s quite interesting, because it allows us to familiarize ourselves with children, how to talk to them and how to manage to touch them”, explains Léane Boussey, student and organizer. The teddy hospital will be open until next week. It will accommodate 1,200 children from schools in Greater Dijon.