Heat pump: New change causes trouble for consumers

The energy price brake should also benefit users of heat pumps and night storage heaters. what the government is planning.

Owners of heat pumps and night storage heaters have not yet benefited from the energy price brake. That should change now. The federal government is planning to revise the regulation so that private households who Heating electricity tariffs use, be relieved.

Anyone who heats with electrical energy usually uses cheaper electricity in relation to household electricity prices Heating electricity tariffs. However, these heating electricity prices are usually well below the energy price brake of 40 cents per kilowatt. owner of for example heat pumps are not relieved by this, even though heating electricity prices have risen significantly. According to the Federal Ministry of Economics, this leads to “social injustice”.

The proposal approved by the cabinet on Wednesday provides for a lower price brake for heating electricity and off-peak electricity tariffs: For 28 Cent Consumers can then obtain 80 percent of their electricity requirements per kilowatt hour.

This reference price only applies to households that have their own meter and consume less than 30,000 kilowatt hours a year. According to the Federal Statistical Office, an average 3-person household consumed a good 5,000 kilowatt hours in 2020.

















Heating electricity price brake: Criticism for “complication” of the energy price brake

The revision of the regulation still has to be decided by the Bundestag. The new Electricity price brake be relieved, estimates the Federal Ministry of Economics.

In March, the energy expert from the North Rhine-Westphalia consumer advice center Christina Wallraff called for the reduction of the price brake for heating electricity tariffs in a podcast of “WAZ”. The Heat with night storage heaters, for example, was “the most expensive way to heat” even before the crisis and despite special tariffs.

criticism comes from the “Association of Municipal Companies” (VKU), which represents municipal energy companies such as municipal utilities. They would now have to do the accounting again. ” The planned special regulations for heating current However, according to this draft law, the relief must subsequently be recalculated for millions of customers. This leads to an effort that is disproportionate to the result,” said the VKU. (dpa / afp)

