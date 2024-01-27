Heat succumbs for the sixth time in a row, now against a fiery Knicks

NEW YORK.- Jalen Brunson added 32 points and eight assists for the New York Knicks, who achieved their sixth victory by crushing the 125-109 team on Saturday. Heat de Miami which for its part suffered its sixth consecutive setback.

Julius Randle added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks, but left with 4:27 left after suffering an apparent bruise to his shoulder following a fall. Mexican Jaime Jáquez Jr. had stood in front of Randle, who was heading to the basket.

spoelstramiami.jpg Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, April 6, 2023. AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Brunson helped the Knicks take the lead for good with a 13-3 run to start the fourth quarter. He prompted the Heat to call a timeout while the sold-out crowd cheered New York when his 3-pointer midway through the period made it 112-96.

OG Anunoby also had 19 points for the Knicks, who improved to 12-2 this month. Anunoby debuted for New York on New Year’s Day.

Jimmy Butler He added 28 points for the Heat, who had Jáquez back after a six-game absence due to a groin injury, but were outscored 36-23 in the fourth quarter.

The Heat are still far from their usual rhythm:

The Heat continue in the midst of a terrible streak that has them looking very different from the team that reached the NBA Finals in the previous contest. The organization’s top brass has said in the past that this could be the last chance this core of players will have to claim a title with the currency, raising the possibility that a rebuild could be on the way if things don’t work out as expected. in this campaign.

Despite suffering some losses in the offseason, Miami retains most of the players who played in the decisive stage in the previous season.

Source: With information from AP