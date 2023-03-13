Heat wave: due to record demand, more than 130,000 users were left without electricity in the AMBA

CAMMESA assured that at 3:28 p.m. the maximum historical demand was registered in May. Between Edenor and Edesur, there were 131,580 hours without electricity in total

High temperature records translate into the highest demand indicators for electricity in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area. Without going further, today at 7:00 p.m. there were more than 130,000 users without electricity due to the intense heat wave that has been affecting the region for several days. This was reported by the National Electricity Regulatory Entity (ENRE).

From CAMMESA, they reported that at 3:28 p.m. a new historical maximum of SADI power demand was registered, with 29,105 MW, surpassing by 543 MW the record reached last Friday of 28,562 MW. While in Greater Buenos Aires (GBA), at 3:25 p.m., a new maximum of 11,217 MW was reached, surpassing that of 11,151 MW last Friday.

Ola de calor: demand record causes power cuts

The information from Enre is released in the midst of a major heat wave that is hitting the AMBA and other parts of the country. This Monday, the temperature reached 35 degrees and the scenario has been repeating itself since before last week. Within this framework, the high demand reached its peak when – apart from a problem that left the Atucha power station without activity – on March 1 there was a mega blackout in more than half of the country’s districts.

The main provider in the AMBA with problems is EDESUR, which at 6:55 p.m. registered 123,945 users without electricity service (4.89% of the total) and then the provider EDENOR, which contributed some 7,635 more affected users (0.24% of the total) to add more than 130,000 residents of AMBA without electricity.

This Saturday, for the first time in its history, CABA exceeded the maximum heat wave temperature threshold for 12 consecutive days. The previous record was from 2017 with 11 days. As reported by the National Meteorological Service (SMN), that day the temperature was 38.6 °C, the highest for March since 1906.

According to data from the wholesale electricity market administrator company, CAMMESA, on Saturday there were also a new all-time high for energy consumption -which was surpassed this Monday-. At 2:35 p.m., the demand in the interconnected system reached 27,203 MW.

The demand for electrical energy set a record this Monday in the AMBA.

The main affected neighborhoods of CABA

slaughterhouses

Avellaneda Park

Devoted Villa

Villa Luro

almagro

tents

boedo

little horse

Constitution

Flores

Forest

Mouth

Monserrat

new pompeii

Chacabuco Park

Patricks Park

San Cristobal

San Telmo

Park Villa

Villa Riachuelo

Villa Soldati

Agronomy

belgrano

Nuñez

Palermo

Recoleta

Villa Pueyrredon

Power outages: the Government analyzes the expiration of Edesur’s concession

The Government analyzes the expiration of the service concession of the electrical distribution company Edesur due to the lack of supply of thousands of customers, as revealed this Sunday by the controller of the National Electricity Regulation Entity (ENRE), Walter Martello.

“Given the serious situation and as indicated by the Ministry of Energy and the technical examination that we will formulate, we will act accordingly due to the possible expiration of the concession of the electrical distribution service by the company Edesur,” he said on his Twitter account.

The Secretary of Energy, Flavia Royon, for her part, stated in her account on that social network: “Our pulse is not going to tremble if that implies having to terminate the concession contract of the electrical distribution service in charge of the company Edesur”.

“We have reports that hundreds of families have been without electricity for days. They have one thing in common, they are all Edesur clients. I have just instructed the ENRE to initiate the corresponding administrative actions to immediately and definitively solve this type of situation that repeat themselves year after year,” Royon said.