Heated climate in the Region: another weekend closed with pure violence

As happens almost every weekend in the Region, there were several episodes of violence, which generated situations of extreme tension, with people arrested and some injured.

The cause of this problem, which is repeated more and more frequently, should be sought in excesses, especially in alcohol consumption. But there were also incidents of a different nature, which exposed high levels of aggressiveness, very typical of these complex times, where any issue can trigger signs of savagery.

For example, in the heart of La Plata, in the area of ​​Diagonal 74, 8 and 45, there was an altercation at the door of a nightclub, which ended with blows.

First, for reasons that have not been revealed, a girl confronted a young man and, according to what was recorded by the cameras of the Municipality of La Plata installed in the area, after throwing some insults at him, she seemed to attack him.

The boy’s reaction, with a push and several risque epithets, seemed to ignite the fury of a patovica with the physique of the “Incredible Hulk”, who hit him with an accurate punch in the middle of the face, which put him on the brink of knockout .

There was no official information about the consequences of the event, but always based on the images cited, the blood began to gush.

Nasal septal fracture? A cut on the lips? Tooth loss? Any of these reasons could be related to the blood traces, although they did not stop the dispute.

It is that the young man withdrew a few steps, took off his shirt, cleaned himself as best he could and returned to the charge.

At that moment, the dialectical crossroads returned, the shoving and the Police appeared, taking the injured young man away.

It was also possible to see how two girls were boarded in a patrol car, although the question remained as to whether it was delayed or as a complainant and witness, respectively.

The proceedings of the case were filed at the first police station, with the knowledge of the UFI on duty in our city.

OF AXES AND STICKS

In a 49 bis house between 149 and 150, for unknown reasons, a 49-year-old man tried to attack a brother one year younger with an axe.

In the midst of a tumult, which led to the presence of a delegation from the local Patrol Command, in the end they were able to reduce the attacker before he achieved his objective.

According to sources in the case, he was charged in a file for “aggravated threats”, which was investigated at the La Unión sub-station.

There he was staying, waiting for the prosecutor Cecilia Corfield to define whether to release him or leave him in custody.

For his part, on Rodríguez street between Andrade and Hernández streets, in Ensenada, a 46-year-old man rebuked a 47-year-old woman and, showing her a large stick, allegedly told her “I’m going to kill you.”

As a precaution, while they determine what will happen to the accused, the Justice of the Peace has already issued a precautionary measure in favor of the victim, which prevents the suspect from approaching his home.

Also in Ensenada, but in Almafuerte and Ortiz de Rosas, there was a neighborhood fight, which ended with six delayed.

In the midst of a climate of absolute violence, one of the arrested, 17 years old, kicked a patrol car, which was left with dented left rear fenders.

In Alem and Don Bosco, also from that neighboring city, a man was imprisoned for hitting his concubine, who was left with injuries to his face and arms.

Finally, in Berisso, there was an incident with unexpected edges.

It was when the Police went to a picket line at the intersection of 137th and 8th streets, in the Villa Argüello area.

So far, a well-known story in the Region, with the many claims that exist daily due to the poor quality of public services.

However, in the middle of the fence, it was discovered that a group of people was trying to open a hole in the pavement to make a clandestine water connection, which was the reason why they were interrupting traffic.

In these circumstances, when the agents tried to approach the homemade workshop to prevent them from continuing to break the asphalt tape, a crossing was generated with the neighbors and two of them, a 29-year-old girl and a 33-year-old bricklayer, ended up at the sectional fourth for “resistance to authority.”