Heating ban on “hard but fair”: expert with a clear message

Need to quickly install an oil or gas heating system? At “Hart aber fair” the heating ban planned by Robert Habeck was discussed.

The report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows that the climate crisis is serious. And indeed, something is slowly happening in German politics. The traffic light wants to go away fossil fuelsin the building sector a renovation offensive should help.

So is everything in order? The topic was also taken up on Monday evening in “Hart aber fair”. “Heating, insulating, driving: eco conversion with the crowbar?” was the title of the show. The following discussed: the author Frank Schätzing, Katrin Göring-Eckardt (Greens), Johannes Vogel (FDP) and Monika Hohlmeier (CSU) as well as the journalist Robin Alexander.

"Hard but fair": These guests were there on Monday

Bestselling author Frank Schätzing

Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt (Greens)

Vice Federal Chairman Johannes Vogel (FDP)

Vice Editor-in-Chief of “WELT” Robin Alexander

MEP Monika Hohlmeier (CSU)

Annabel Oelmann from the consumer advice center in Bremen (in a one-on-one interview)

Heating ban: Consumer advocates receive mass inquiries

At first, the debate was about a lot Climate-Instrument the traffic light, which is really backfiring right now. “There are just a lot of inquiries,” reported consumer advocate Annabel Oelmann in a one-on-one interview. The reason is Robert Habeck’s plan to soon ban fossil fuel heating – a project that means that many people now want to install such a system quickly.

















Oelmann offered brief advice on this. The worst option is exactly that: installing a new oil or gas heating system in a panic. However, there is no ideal alternative. Whether a heat pump is worthwhile, for example, must be clarified on site with an energy consultant. Also Save energy – i.e. good insulation – is crucial.

Habeck’s draft law: Much is still unclear

However, Oelmann also pointed out that many things are still unclear. In fact, so far these are only roughly outlined plans. Frank Schätzing also criticized this. The author welcomed the traffic light plans in principle. “The coma patient Deutschland has woken up again and recognizes his surroundings,” Schätzing ventured a somewhat skewed picture. However, people would not be taken along: Before plans such as the heating ban, one had to explain what the financing would look like and what help there would be.

Heating Costs in EUR oil heating ab ca. 8.000 gas heating ab ca. 7.000 heat pump ab ca. 15.000 Wood or pellet heating ab ca. 10.000 district heating ab ca. 5.000 fuel cells ab ca. 30.000 solar thermal ab ca. 10.000

Climate protection: Green reminders of major problems

That’s what Katrin Göring-Eckardt tried and was quite insightful: “Yes, that’s the opposite of what we’re planning,” she said, looking at the reaction of many property owner.

At the same time, the Greens made points that speak for the plan. About that gas and oil likely to be very expensive in the long run. And that the project should be accompanied by comprehensive funding. “The most expensive thing is to do nothing now – for the people and for the climate,” warned Göring-Eckardt.

Heating basic funding Heating exchange bonus Heat pump bonus promotion total heat pump 25 10 5 40 percent pellet heating 10 10 – 20 percent

FDP does not want to agree to the heating ban

That’s true, of course, but there is hardly anyone in Germany who advocates doing nothing. The question is rather: what should we do? Johannes Vogel and Monika Hohlmeier emphasized this point by arguing for a “technology opennessadvertised.

“You can’t simply explain from above what needs to be done,” said CSU politician Hohlmeier, criticizing the focus on the heat pump. The FDP politician Vogel, meanwhile, advocated curbing the entire CO2 consumption through certificate trading instead of operating with bans. In any case, Vogel threatened that his party would not agree to Robert Habeck’s “half-baked proposal”.

The conclusion

This edition of “Hart aber fair” encouraged us. Because the times when generally about the climate change what was said are actually over. In the meantime, concrete measures are being discussed instead.

But this process is also tough, which is why one can understand the rush of the Greens. However, the talk shows heating ban: This haste will only be accepted if the specific alleviation of the consequences is also presented alongside the measure.

