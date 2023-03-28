Heating, roads, climate protection: what the traffic light agreed on

planning acceleration

The planning procedures for all major infrastructure projects are to be streamlined and accelerated. The expansion of rail, road and energy networks and, in particular, renewable energies were mentioned.

heaters

The traffic light parties are committed to the goal of getting away from fossil fuel heating systems as far as possible and cushioning this conversion socially. Specifications for newly installed heating systems are intended to ensure that this area is also redesigned to be climate-friendly.

This is to be funded with funds from the Climate and Transformation Fund. For example, heating systems that are operated with “green” hydrogen obtained from renewable energies or “blue” CO2-neutral from natural gas or with biomass should also remain possible. However, there should not be an obligation to replace existing heating systems.

climate protection

The Climate Protection Act is to be reworked in key points. Instead of the hitherto strict annual emission targets for individual areas such as energy, industry, transport and buildings, it should be possible to compensate for missed targets in one sector in another.

In principle, however, the sector targets should remain in place. Instead of fixed annual targets, the aim is to focus more on a longer period of time, for example up to 2030. It is confirmed that Germany should be climate-neutral by 2045.

road expansion

In the case of roads, this will apply to 144 motorway projects with a focus on removing existing bottlenecks. In addition, the possibility of building solar systems in the peripheral areas of new motorways should be used.

railway investments

The necessary investment volume for Deutsche Bahn is estimated at 45 billion euros by 2027. In the future, revenue from the truck toll will also be used for financing, which is to be increased by a CO2 surcharge from next year. 80 percent of the additional income should then benefit the rail network and rail traffic.

Electromobility and e-fuels

Electromobility is to be promoted by expanding the charging station infrastructure. At the same time, the coalition wants to develop a strategy for importing e-fuels, i.e. CO2-neutral synthetic fuels. In tax law, all CO2-neutral vehicles should be treated equally.

conservation law

Changes in nature conservation law should also help speed up planning. The previous principle, according to which there must be compensation on other areas for the loss of natural areas, is to be softened. Instead, the compensation should also be able to take the form of a cash payment.

Household

The measures adopted should not cause any additional costs in the federal budget.