Heat’s trident would remain intact for a while longer

He Heat de Miami pulled the trigger on a trade with the Charlotte Hornets last month that left open the possibility that the organization was willing to make several moves before this season’s trade deadline. In the eyes of the team’s fans, that began to set off some alarms.

After the team’s top brass mentioned in the past that this could be the current Heat core’s last chance to win a crown before the start of a possible roster rebuilding process, fans began to envision a scenario in which that Miami chose to leave one, two or even all three members of its dangerous trident made up of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

However, according to some recent reports, the Heat management has no plans to separate the trio.

Picsart_23-11-17_16-23-16-848.jpg Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo celebrate the points scored by the Miami Heat AP

The most recent runners-up in the top flight have been extremely inconsistent this season, especially in recent weeks, including a string of seven consecutive defeats at one point.

Butler, Adebayo and Herro have been fundamental pillars for the Heat in adventures that have taken the team to the postseason on multiple previous occasions and the hope is that they can do it once again this season.

Pending goal in Miami:

However, despite the indisputable success it has had, the trident has failed in the attempt to obtain the most important goal: an NBA championship. The last time the South Florida team was crowned champion of the circuit was in 2013.

The passion for basketball in Miami has remained since then, but the constant disappointments of the fans have made the organization’s top brass take notice.