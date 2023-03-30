Heavy rains and hail affect much of Mexico City

The National Water Commission (Conagua) reported that the Mexico City it registers heavy rains with hail and electric shocks accompanied by gusts of wind of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour.

The Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) stirred the yellow alert in 8 municipalities of the CDMX due to the persistence of rains and strong winds.

“In the next 3 hours there will be heavy rains, wind from 50 to 60 km/helectric shocks and possible hail in the Mexico state and the CDMX”, reported the Conagua.

Forecasted rainfall for the next three hours in Azcapotzalco, Gustavo A. Madero, Miguel HidalgoCuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras, Benito Juarez, Coyoacan, Alvaro Obregon and Tlalpan.

It may interest you: Cutzamala System has less than 50% of its capacity

Rains move north of CDMX

CDMX registers rain with hail and electric shocks.



For his part, SGIRPC also reported that the punctual heavy rainsmainly in the center, north and east of Mexico City with movements north.

The venustian carranza and iztapalapa and some municipalities like Ixtapaluca and Chalco They were also affected by rain with hail and electric shocks.

The agency also reported rainfall in other states such as Puebla, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, Queretaro and Morelos said conditions will be accompanied by possible whirlwinds or tornadoes.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed.