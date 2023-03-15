Heavy rains and winds forecast in Mexico

A few days ago we were suffering from the intense heat. However, despite the fact that winter has not yet ended, the arrival of a new cold front is forecast that will bring rain to various regions of the country. According to the National Meteorological Service, rainfall will be intense in Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and the Yucatan Peninsula. You may have already noticed that strong gusts of wind are occurring in Mexico City, which are expected to be accompanied by showers, electrical discharges and even hail. The weather is unpredictable and we hope these adverse conditions will help alleviate the drought that is expected to hit the country this year.

