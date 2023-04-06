Heidi and Co.: Why more than 700 films are banned at Easter 2023

Good Friday is a silent public holiday in Germany. This not only means that there is a ban on dancing, but also that certain films are not allowed to be shown. Here we explain why this is so and why “Heidi” is affected at all.
In Germany, it usually works like this: A film is supposed to come out, but before that can happen, the distributor responsible for it has to submit it to the FSK for age rating. Films can only be shown normally in cinemas with the blessing of voluntary self-regulation. But once this hurdle has been cleared, nothing stands in the way of fun, right?
Incorrect. Actually exists a kind of holiday index, on which there are more than 700 films, which may not be shown publicly on silent holidays such as Christmas Eve, National Day of Mourning, Good Friday or Easter. Some quiet days So there is not only a ban on dancing, but also the public showing ban of certain films. However, they should be shown on TV, as well as on streaming services and at home as DVD and Blu-ray. Each federal state decides on the bans individually, the FSK does not have a holistic overview of its decisions.
Easter 2023: fewer and fewer holiday bans
As the FSK informed us on request, a check for a public holiday release only takes place if this has also been expressly requested. In any case, it’s not a bad idea – after all, you can make sure that you can show the corresponding film even on the silent holidays without worrying about any supervisory measures. In addition, the number of bans has fallen sharply over the decades: In the 1950s and 1960s, 60 percent of all tested titles were denied approval. This share has shrunk to less than one percent up to and including 2019.
The leading organization of the film industry (SPIO) has the list of films that may offend religious feelingspublished, but notes that some films could have been deleted from the list in the meantime or ended up there by mistake. That’s why the now released Heinz Rühmann classic “Die Feuerzangenbowle” was on the index. Furthermore, for films that were initially banned, new applications for exemption from the ban can be submitted after ten years.
Easter 2023: These are the banned films
Unsurprisingly, the holiday ban affects three genres in particular. So we find on the list above all comedies (“1941 – Where’s the way to Hollywood please?”, “I’ll polish your bald head”, Beer Festival”), eroticism (“Spa season in dirndl pants”, “Caligula”, “Emanuelle”) and horror (“Witches Tormented Till Blood”, “Halloween”,”Hostel”). There is one more thing actions (“Mad Max”) and of course seemingly blasphemous films like the Monty Python satire “The Life of Brian” so far. Especially the latter title was but together with some others at least in Baden-Württemberg permanently released for Good Fridayas reported by the Humanist Press Service.
But also a few curious entries can be found on the list: The Beatles film “A Hard Day’s Night” (perhaps because it could encourage dancing?) for example. Or the children’s films “Max and Moritz” and “Kalle Blomquist” or even “Heidi in the mountains”.
The reason for such oddities is sometimes just that the distributors have forgotten to have the film checked for its holiday suitability. And an inspection costs money.
In our Easter Special you will find all the film highlights about the holidays.