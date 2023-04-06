Heidi and Co.: Why more than 700 films are banned at Easter 2023

In Germany, it usually works like this: A film is supposed to come out, but before that can happen, the distributor responsible for it has to submit it to the FSK for age rating. Films can only be shown normally in cinemas with the blessing of voluntary self-regulation. But once this hurdle has been cleared, nothing stands in the way of fun, right?

Incorrect. Actually exists a kind of holiday index, on which there are more than 700 films, which may not be shown publicly on silent holidays such as Christmas Eve, National Day of Mourning, Good Friday or Easter. Some quiet days So there is not only a ban on dancing, but also the public showing ban of certain films. However, they should be shown on TV, as well as on streaming services and at home as DVD and Blu-ray. Each federal state decides on the bans individually, the FSK does not have a holistic overview of its decisions.