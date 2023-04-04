Heiner Lauterbach and the Globe

tz stars

Heiner Lauterbach turns 70. © Caroline Seidel/dpa

“I’ve never celebrated my birthdays,” says Heiner Lauterbach. But the actor still has wishes.

Munich – Heiner Lauterbach wishes for his 70th birthday the whole world – as a globe. “I once had a large standing globe that Bernd Eichinger gave me for a birthday,” Lauterbach told the German Press Agency in Munich. “I even had a little party at my house. Then he arrived with this huge globe.” In the meantime, however, the gift from the film producer no longer exists. The globe broke and his wife Viktoria therefore disposed of it.

Lauterbach has no big plans for Monday (April 10), when he turns 70. “I’ve never celebrated my birthdays. I’m not going to start at 70 now,” the actor explained. “We celebrate Christmas together and at Easter we always hid eggs for the children. Otherwise, we celebrate when there is something to celebrate. That’s not uncommon. A good celebration always comes from the hip.”

That’s why the Lauterbachs have a family atmosphere on birthdays: “My wife always does it very nicely for the children and for me, and of course we do it for her too. It’s a breakfast and it’s always the same ritual with numbers, balloons, “Happy Birthday” by Stevie Wonder and gifts, it’s always very nice.” dpa