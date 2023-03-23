Hellblade 2: New trailer for Senua’s saga shows the impressive facial animations

Ninja Theory and Epic Games are once again reaching into the technology box and this time digging out the facial animations for you. The animation techniques behind facial expressions in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 are highlighted in a new trailer.

This is how Senau’s face comes to life

During the State of Unreal presentation at GDC on Wednesday, Epic Games’ presentation spotlighted the Unreal Engine’s Metahuman tool. This breathes more life into Hellblade protagonist Senua in the upcoming sequel.

Kim Librerim, Epic’s Chief Technology Officer, said the Metahuman tool is hosted in the cloud and allows “to create photorealistic digital humans for your game or experience, with the simplicity of an RPG character creator but with a level of realism and customization you’ve never seen before.”

To make it more than just big talk, the team brought in the performance capture artist behind Senua, Melina Juergens, to showcase the technology with the new trailer.



To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings





Every wrinkle, every movement of the eyebrows, every movement of the mouth is shown here. This makes Senua’s facial expressions appear dynamic, lively and much more realistic than those of many other video game characters. It’s fun to see that more complex facial movements can also be shown here.



To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



To see this content, please allow targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



More on Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2:

The lens breathes in Hellblade 2: Ninja Theory brings anamorphic cinematic effects into play

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 features impressive motion capture footage

Hellblade 2: Senua’s fights should set the bar higher this time

“Hellblade was very special to us and we didn’t want to make a simple sequel, we wanted to make something very special and that’s why we’re making life as difficult as possible for ourselves,” said Ninja Theory co-founder Tameem Antoniades in one Videos from 2021which shows the work behind the scenes.

The team’s efforts to take Senua’s journey to a new level is evident with every technical demo. Little has been said about the story or new gameplay aspects so far.