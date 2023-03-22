Hellblade 2: still no date, but a stunningly realistic video

Always stingy with information about Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Ninja Theory still took advantage of the Game Developers Conference to release a new video to get people talking about their game.

Hellblade 2 aims for photorealism

Since the game was announced three years ago, we know that Ninja Theory aims for excellence in terms of visuals and sound in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. We have already seen several photorealistic environments in the game, but this is today a technical demo that the developers share at GDC 2023.

We’re pushing the boundaries of real-time facial animation in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, as showcased at GDC 2023 with Unreal Engine.

While the first videos of the game were already quite impressive technically, what is released today takes the hyperrealism of rendering a face in a video game even further.

We find there once again the heroine of Hellblade 2, and at the same time the face of the actress Melina Juergens which seems larger than life. The lip synchronization still betrays the fact that we are in a video game, but the overall quality of the animations remains largely to be welcomed.

For the moment, Hellblade 2 still does not have a release date but many hope that it will be announced during the Xbox E3 2023 conference which will take place on June 11th. In the meantime, we will have to continue to arm ourselves with patience.