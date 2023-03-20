Helmut Marko and the 5-second rule that prevented Checo from giving in to Verstappen in Arabia

Max Verstappen was very upset after the Arabian Grand Prix, in which Checo Pérez he won his fifth race in Formula 1. The Dutchman made a spectacular comeback, Well, after starting in box 15, he finished second, however, he wanted the victory and perhaps he expected the team to give the order to Checo to let Checo pass. “I’m not here (at Red Bull) to be second”, Verstappen claimed after the race.

During the last 10 laps of the race, Checo was asked to slow down and a communication struggle began, Well, the Mexican asked if Verstappen would also slow down and prior to the last five laps, when the distance with the Dutchman was 4.4 seconds, Pérez asked if he could go full throttle now and the answer was positive.

Max Verstappen ended up upset in Arabia / Getty Images

The 5-second rule that Red Bull imposed on Checo and Verstappen

That’s when the distance grew to more than 5 seconds, and even extended to 6 seconds, which ended the hopes of a victory by Max Verstappen in accordance with the laws established within Red Bull, according to Helmut Marko, who explained that With five laps to go or when there is a distance of 5 seconds or more, there is no chance to swap positions.

“We told them that five laps before the end or being five seconds behind, ‘you can’t catch up with the other one anymore’. Or if you reach it, You can’t overtake.” said the Red Bull adviser. “Both drivers stuck to the plan and it went relatively well.”, said the manager, who did not clarify if this rule will be applied in all races.

Helmut Marko imposed rules at Red Bull / Getty Images

Verstappen claimed the extra point when Checo was left without an answer

Despite this, Verstappen was left with the extra point for registering the fastest lap, despite the fact that Checo had been told that the fastest lap would be his, but in the last one, Verstappen pushed his car to the limit and took the point, which has him as the leader of the season.

“Typical of Max that in the last lap he goes for the fastest race lap, and it’s something you can’t stop him… They both constantly wondered who had the fastest lap. y Max waited until the last lap so Perez couldn’t counter. It meant the world championship lead for him and we are very satisfied with the race”, says Helmut Marko.

And for those who don’t believe, during this season HElmut Marko has words of praise for Checo, after years of being critical and even controversial with the man from Guadalajara, who beat Verstappen by 5.3 seconds in Arabia.

Checo Pérez and his celebration in Arabia / Getty Images

“He was great, and since he has been with us he has improved every year. The improvement in him can be seen by the almost even position he is in for the championship”, mentioned.

The next stop in Formula 1 is Australia, another street circuit, although with many more spaces compared to Arabia, so we can expect another internal battle at Red Bull on April 1.

