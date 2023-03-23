Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade, presents his vision of the inter-game economy at GDC 2023

Wemade Co., Ltd

Blockchain technology allows games to be more fun when a well-designed in-game economy is connected to reality.

The economies of MIR4 and MIR M are connected to build an inter-game economy and inter-game play

WEMIX PLAY, which will support inter-game play, will provide all developers with the necessary tools for blockchain game development

With much of the conversation at this year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco centered on the myriad of ways the gaming industry could evolve, the presentation by Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade, entitled “The Future of Gaming: Inter-Game Play and Beyond”. Henry Chang spoke at length about how innovators, including game developers and studios, can shape the future of gaming by leveraging blockchain technology to enable seamless inter-game To create a game economy that enables unhindered gaming within and between games on all platforms Other highlights of the presentation include:

What blockchain technology can do

“What blockchain technology can do is make good games even more enjoyable,” he said, “by connecting the inter-game economies of well-made games to the real-world economy via game tokens and NFTs.”

“Games become more entertaining when blockchain technology is used. NFTs and game tokens can be spent and exchanged in and out of games, creating a unique game tokenomics.”

The advantages of a networked inter-game economy: MIR4 and MIRM

“Anyone can create a new game using MIR4’s (on blockchain game platform WEMIX PLAY) game tokens and NFTs.”

(Refers to the interaction between in-game economics of blockchain versions of MIR4 and MIR M) “These processes (of acquiring in-game resources, game tokens and governance tokens of the two games) will create an inter-game economy in which the Economics of MIR M and MIR4 are linked directly and indirectly, which in turn will lead to inter-game play.”

“The number of users and sales of (MIR4s) increased (after the launch of MIR M)”, which is “an unprecedented phenomenon created by the inter-game economy and inter-game play. A very basic and simple connection sparked a new gameplay never seen before.”

What the future of the inter-game economy will look like

While “all games have existed independently of each other like islands,” in the future, “the massive phenomenon that multiple games are connected through blockchain technology” is emerging.

“Everyone likes to play and engage in economic activities, but when these activities are connected through blockchain technology, this vast ecosystem that enables inter-game economy and inter-game play can be called the Metaverse.”

Collaboration between Wemade and game developers

“The strength of game developers lies in creating fun games.”

“By working together, we can seize this incredible opportunity and master the burgeoning gaming landscape.”

“At Wemade, we support all game developers interested in blockchain technology and help them create outstanding blockchain games.

