Here are the new AI features coming to Gmail, Google Docs, and Sheets

Google Workspace is getting new generative artificial intelligence (AI) features at the same time that many other productivity suites are adding new tools that allow users to simplify administrative tasks.

According to a report published on the website of Digital TrendsFollowing the visual redesign of Google Docs and the Google Bard announcement, these new AI features are the company’s latest attempt to bring more new to its most popular apps.

Features that will be available include:

Compose, reply, summarize and prioritize your Gmail

Brainstorming, reviewing, writing and rewriting in Docs

Bring your creative vision to life with automatically generated images, audio, and video in Slides

Pass raw data to insights and analytics through autocomplete, formula building, and contextual

Categorization in Sheets

Generate new backgrounds and capture notes in Meet

Enable workflows to get things done in Chat

Google Workspace

Support for Gmail, Docs, Sheets and more

Google announced in a blog this Tuesday, March 14, its next frontier of AI support, which will encompass its Workspace suite, with support for Gmail, Docs, Slides, Sheets, Meet y Chat.

The large number of writing-based features will first be available to a set of English-based testers in the United States throughout the year and then will be released to the public at a later date.

Like other AI generators, users will be able to enter their message within their workspace, like Docs and Gmail, and the AI ​​will do the rest. Google uses examples that include “a busy HR professional who needs to create custom job descriptions, or a father writing the invitation to his son’s pirate-themed birthday party.”

Google reiterates that its AI options are intended to be used as assistants and not as replacements for human functions.