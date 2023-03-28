Here are the nominees for the 2023 International Portuguese Music Awards

PPortugal dominates most of the competing categories, as is the case of “Musical Video of the Year” or “Fado”, which feature only Portuguese artists, but countries like Cape Verde and the United States of America (USA) are also in competition.

In the category of “Fado” competes Mário Lundum (Portugal), Marcelo (Portugal), Filipa Biscaia (Portugal) and César Matoso (Portugal); and in “Rock” compete seBENTA (Portugal), BAND, Inc. (USA), VAXXO (Canada) and Nuno&the End (Germany).

The Black Mamba (Portugal), Lyia Meta (Malaysia), Marcy Brown (Holland), Alyssa Raine (USA), Rita Rocha (Portugal) and Cinde (Canada) are nominated for the “Pop” category and Catraia (Portugal), Tomás (Portugal), Safira (Portugal) and Joey Medeiros (USA) in the “Popular Music” category.

Nebuchadnezzar Group (Portugal), GizmoMusix (Canada), Jâca (USA); and Hélder Bruno (Portugal) compete in the “Instrumental” category; and Elly Paris (USA), Cremilda Medina (Cape Verde), Hélder Bruno (Portugal), and Hilar (Cape Verde) in the “World Music” category.

“Come Ride With Me” – The Redbeds, directed by Bruno Soares (Portugal), “Sweet Amsterdam” – The Black Mamba, directed by Arlindo Camacho (Portugal), “Desabafo” – Gama, directed by Victor Passos (Portugal) and ” Gato Preto” – Diogo Pinto, directed by Ricardo Bernardino (Portugal) compete for the “Musical Video of the Year”.

In the “Traditional” category, Portugal will have three names in dispute: Equinocio, Arrefole and Diogo Picão, and the USA will have Joey Medeiros.

In “Dança/Rap/Hip-Hop” compete SirAiva (Portugal), Tom GVNG (France), Denise (Portugal) and Beka (South Africa).

For best “Song of the Year”, the jury will have to choose between “Encontro de Amigos (ft. Salvador Sobral)”, by Diogo Picão (Portugal), “O Sol Brilha”, by Richfellaz (Portugal), “Ruined Myself” by BAND, Inc. (USA), and “O Biltre (ft. Paulo de Carvalho)”, by Carlos Leitão (Portugal).

In addition, a prize of 2,000 dollars (1,852 euros) will be awarded to the winner of the “New Talent” of the IPMA, a category that will be contested by Keiyana Marie Trinidad, from the USA, and Rafaella, from Portugal.

The only category voted by the public on the IPMA website will be the “People’s Choice Award”, whose voting should start next week.

The awards ceremony will take place on May 20 at the Center for Performing Arts in Providence, and will feature performances by artists such as Marisa Liz, Diogo Piçarra, Pedro Abrunhosa, José Cid or Dulce Pontes.

These five Portuguese musicians also join Plutónio, Ruby Anderson, Eratoxica and Toy, in a gala led by actress Daniela Ruah and presenter Ricardo Farias.

Since 2013, IPMA has been recognizing music produced by artists of Portuguese descent from around the world.

Almost 10% of the population in Rhode Island is of Portuguese origin, with Portuguese being the third most spoken language in that North American state.

