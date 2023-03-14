Here is Netgear’s first wifi 7 router

Netgear is now launching its first WiFi 7 router, the Nighthawk RS700.

The router is powered by Broadcom’s BCM6736/3 wifi 7 system on a chip and is a tri-band wifi 7 router which should enable greatly reduced latency leading to uninterrupted user experiences for multiple users, even if they engage in demanding activities such as 8k streaming . The router should support up to 200 devices at the same time and has a range of up to 325 square meters.

The Nighthawk RS700 should be able to deliver speeds of up to 19 Gbps. It also has a 10Gb internet port, as well as one 10Gb and four 1Gb lan ports. It is also possible to connect a USB hard drive that can be configured as a network hard drive for external storage, backup, streaming, and more. The purchase of the router includes one year of Netgear Armor Powered by Bitdefender security protection.

The Netgear Nighthawk RS700S will be released in the US during the second quarter of 2023. Recommended price is $699.99, corresponding to approximately SEK 7,335. Right now there is no known Swedish price and release date.