Here it all begins: the daughter of a famous actor from Plus belle la vie passed the casting to join the soap opera...but she missed it!

The daughter of a famous comedian passed the casting to shoot in Here it all starts, the daily newspaper of TF1. Unfortunately, the latter will not join the ranks of the Armand Institute.
Launched on November 2, 2020 on TF1, the daily Here it all starts has, since its creation, allowed many young actors to show the extent of their talent. This is particularly the case of Mikaël Mittelstadt (Greg), Fabian Wolfrom (Louis), Rebecca Benhamour (Celia) or even Nicolas Anselmo (Eliott). A new face, whose father is well known to fans of More beautiful lifealso almost joined the cast.
Here it all begins: the daughter of a famous actor More beautiful life passed the casting to integrate the soap opera … but she missed it!
This is Kina Henon, the eldest daughter of Stéphane Hénon, as confirmed by the latter in an interview with Télé7Jours: “She starts. She passed a first casting for Here it all begins. They’ve chosen someone else, but she’s not going to give up. It is the law of this profession, on which she has a lot of perspective, like me. During an interview granted to Télé-Loisirs, the 22-year-old young woman, whose mother, the painter Daniela Nikolova, was the companion of the interpreter of Jean-Paul Boher, returned to her desire to play the comedy: “My father always took me to the theater. It seems that the first time I went on stage, I was three months old! After studying law and art history, this psychoanalysis and oenology enthusiast began a modeling career at the age of 19: “I was spotted by an agency. I continue, but it’s not a job I want to do.”
Stéphane Hénon soon in Leo Mattei
It was at the end of the confinement that Kina Hénon decided to take the plunge by auditioning for cinema and television: “I’ve had an agent for four monthsshe said last June, and I pass my first castings. For the moment, I have spent four, it’s really the very beginning.” To accompany her on this long road to a leading role, she can count on the unfailing support of her dad: “My biggest fan is my dad!she laughs. For now, I have one, it’s him!” While waiting to see him one day give the answer to his daughter, Stéphane Hénon will be in the credits of Leo Matteithe series embodied by Jean-Luc Reichmann, in the two-part episode entitled The Phantom Menacebroadcast on April 13 on TF1.