Here it all starts: this former Miss France who will play in the TF1 series!

Surprise ! After the moving departure of Eliott (Nicolas Anselmo), fans of the TF1 soap opera Here it all starts will soon see a former Miss France pass through the series.
After the success of Tomorrow belongs to us, another program came to thrill TF1 viewers. This is’Here it all starts, a series derived from the daily soap opera on the front page. Since its launch in November 2020, the intrigues have been linked and continue to stir the public, as during the very recent departure of Eliott or during the discovery of the secret of one of the characters. And if there are departures, it is not uncommon either for personalities to be added to the cast. A few hours ago this Sunday, March 19, a former beauty queen has just announced her imminent arrival in the series.
New project for Diane Leyre
Last December, Diane Leyre returned her Miss France crown to cede it to Indira Ampiot. But she does not intend to twiddle her thumbs after having had a crazy year. Indeed, the young woman wants to stay on the air as a columnist in the morning of Virgin Radio. Alongside this, she is currently writing a book about her experience as a beauty queen. This Sunday, March 19, the beautiful brunette announced a surprise to her fans since she joined the cast ofHere it all starts the time of an episode. “Find me very soon in @itc_tf1 for a rather festive episode”, she wrote under a photo from the shooting posted on Instagram.
“What pride”
Excited at the idea of seeing herself on the small screen, Diane Leyre shared her impressions. “I must have made almost the same face when they contacted me! Another crazy experience, I felt like a child discovering a new world. How proud to have had this chance”, she confided. “We will soon turn on our TV together to comment on the episode”, she launched to her community. Then, Sylvie Tellier’s former protege sent a little message to the production: “Thank you to the team for trusting me and thank you for the good energy.” Asked about her character by one of her subscribers, the one who broke her tooth because of a bat replied that she would play her own role.
Article written in collaboration with 6medias.