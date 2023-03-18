Here, Mikko Rantanen scores his 46th goal of the season – and sent Ville Husso to the bench: “Not the goalkeeper’s fault”

The dream limit is approaching. Mikko Rantanen had his 46th hit of the season as Colorado beat Detroit.

The injury list is long, but the Colorado Avalanche are starting to find form.

On Saturday came the fifth straight scalp. Detroit was defeated 5–1 away in Yle’s televised match.

The final result was determined by Mikko Rantanen. The Finn’s 46th of the season came when he ended a venomous attack on with a direct shot on a pass from Evan Rodrigues.

– That offense has a perfect structure, admired Yles expert Ismo Lehkonen, who emphasized that Rantanen’s skating in front of the backs confused the Detroit defense.

Approaching the dream limit

Rantanen’s 5–1 goal came with a quarter remaining and then the Red Wings’ Finnish goalkeeper Ville Husso had done his part.

– At least the goal wasn’t Husso’s fault, so I don’t know if this was a reason to pick him off. Or Husso himself thought it was enough, Yle Sporten’s commentator Anders Nordenswan mused.

Skytteligatre’s Rantanen has already broken his old goal record of 36 full hits with råge och närmar sig drömgränsen. Among the Finns, Jari Kurri and Teemu Selänne have been up and down with similar goal numbers as Rantanen has reached now.

– It is no secret that Rantanen is looking for 50 goals at any price. This year, it is really a goal that he is trying to achieve, Lehkonen continued.