Here’s 5 Mistakes to Avoid at Age 50 | metropolises

As you age, some body functions slow down. Metabolism, for example, is not the same for a 30-year-old and a 50-year-old, and it gets slower and slower over the years. The intestine also doesn’t work like before and even sleep can be affected.

However, some adjustments in the routine are enough to optimize the functioning of the organism after 50. “There is a set of factors, which include an unbalanced diet, lack of physical activity, poor and non-restorative sleep, and little water intake, which are responsible for by slowing down the metabolism even more”, says endocrinologist Bruno Babetto, from the Tivoli clinic, in Brasília.

He cites five other habits that are harmful to the body after the age of 50 and should be avoided to ensure healthy aging. Check out:

1. Drink too much

Drinking too much is not good at any stage of life. However, alcohol has more dangerous effects on older people, since their body takes longer to metabolize what has been ingested.

Excessive alcohol consumption, in addition to being caloric, is inflammatory, making it even more difficult for the metabolism to function. “This process favors weight gain, in addition to being harmful to the neurological and hepatic part: the individual’s liver will become more inflamed, which increases the risk of other diseases”, says the endocrinologist.

2. Neglecting the muscles

“In general, at this age, people opt for walks, runs, or weekend football with friends. They end up burning calories, but not building muscle mass. As the muscles wear out, there is a greater risk of injury,” says Babetto.

The expert points out that hypertrophy training also reduces the risk of injury in possible falls and, therefore, it is important to bet on strength exercises, even if the individual has never done them in life. It’s never late to start.

3. Not eating enough fiber

Over the years, changes occur in the large intestine of adults, and the individual is more likely to suffer from constipation. The two main tips to solve the problem are drinking more water and prioritizing fiber consumption, such as vegetables, fruits and whole grains.

In addition to fighting constipation, the endocrinologist explains that fiber also reduces sugar absorption, controlling insulin spikes and preventing fat accumulation, especially in the abdominal area.

4. Exaggerate the consumption of inflammatory foods

Although tempting, over 50s should avoid sweets, fried foods and high-fat foods. This type of food is related to inflammation in the body, which disrupts the hormone metabolism process, in addition to causing weight gain and indisposition.

A research Published in Harvard Health Publishing in September 2022 shows that excessive consumption of inflammatory foods can accelerate brain aging, triggering dementia frames.

5. Spending a lot of time at home

Sometimes being alone is good, but spending a lot of time in prison can be a mistake from the age of 50 onwards. “Without socializing, the individual spends more time standing still, for example, in front of the television or the computer, normally accompanied by a lot of food. In the process, fewer calories are consumed and the consequence is the accumulation of fat, which further slows down the metabolism”, says the endocrinologist.

