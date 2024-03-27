Here’s how your cancer ad could save lives

MIAMI.- Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales revealed in a video on March 22 that she suffers from cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, although he did not say what type of cancer or reveal details of his treatment.

In the audiovisual, the 42-year-old monarch indicated that she began chemotherapy treatment, after two months of speculation about her health after undergoing a mysterious abdominal operation.

“In January I underwent a major abdominal operation in London. At the time it was thought that my condition was not cancerous,” the princess explained. “However, tests carried out after the operation revealed the presence of cancer,” she continued, acknowledging that it caused great shock to the British royal family.

“Therefore, my medical team recommended that I undergo preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of this treatment,” he added.

“It took us a while to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis,” she said, referring to the three children she has with Prince William, 41, eldest son of Charles III and heir to the British throne.

After this announcement, the reactions crossed the borders of the United Kingdom and the whole world has shown their support for the princess.

The prince and princess are greatly touched by the kind messages from people here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to His Highness’s message, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said. They are extremely touched by the public’s affection and support and appreciate your understanding of their request for privacy at this time.

Consultations about cancer increase on websites

In addition to this support, Kate’s diagnosis has generated another impact: consultations on websites to learn more about cancer have increased in recent days.

“The National Health System website has seen how visits have grown exponentially after the video of the Princess of Wales and which seems to have unleashed chaos in the country,” he said. Marca.com.

“Only one day after the announcement about the health of the future queen, the website increased traffic by 373% and more than 4,000 people came to ask what the symptoms of cancer are. An experience that other portals have also gone through. Internet, as a well-known NGO that dedicates its efforts to helping cancer patients, whose visits increased by no less than 100,000 users,” added the Spanish media.

British family

The announcement about the princess’s illness, about which no further details were given, comes less than two months after her father-in-law, King Charles III, was also diagnosed with cancer.

Kate had undergone abdominal surgery on January 16 at the London Clinic, where she remained hospitalized for 10 days.

Kensington Palace, which handles communication for the princes of Wales, did not provide details of the intervention on that occasion and insisted that the monarch wanted her personal medical information to remain private.

Kensington had indicated, at the time of the hospitalization, that Kate would return to her duties before the end of March.

But the long absence of the princess, one of the most photographed women on the planet, gave rise to all kinds of rumors and speculation about her state of health.