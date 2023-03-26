Here’s testing the viral beauty filter: “Doesn’t look like me”

“Bold glamour”. That’s the name of the latest viral Tiktok filter which, among other things, gives users smoother skin, fixed eyebrows, highlighted jawbones and a model-like “glow”.

The technical design of the filter is also sharper than much of what we have seen before, where, for example, a hand over your own face does not disturb the effect of the filter.

“Incredibly realistic”

But Lisa Thorell, professor at the department of neuroscience at Karolinska Institutet, is critical.

– This filter seems so incredibly realistic. In the past, people have seen that it is a filter and understood it. At the same time, we know from research that it doesn’t really matter if people see that it’s a filter or not, because you are negatively affected anyway, she tells SVT Nyheter.

She believes that the use of social media declines with age – and that it is a problem.

– Actually, you shouldn’t use social media until the age of 13, but we already know that a lot of people do. In a report from the National Media Council, it is stated that “13 is the new 16” because it is now already at the age of 13 that social media is used the most. The use creeps down in the ages more and more every year. It then has more negative consequences and the children get a big appearance fixation.

“Finding new bugs”

Thorell says that there are new trends for young people on the Internet all the time. The group that is most often negatively affected are younger girls.

– Young girls zoom in on certain specific body parts when they have taken a picture of themselves, to check that everything looks perfect before posting a picture. Similarly, they zoom in on pictures of others they see on social media. It becomes an incredible fixation on the appearance which is not at all healthy, she says and continues:

– Many report that they have found new faults on their body when using social media.

In the clip above, you can see when SVT lets several people react to the filter and what they see.