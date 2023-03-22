Here’s this month’s news on Amazon Prime Video

Do you have a subscription to Amazon Prime Video you can look forward to several new movies and TV series in the coming month.

On March 31, you can watch the first season of Powera series where teenage girls are given the ability to kill other people using electric shocks.

April 7th is the premiere for On a Wing and a Prayera story about passenger Doug White (Dennis Quaid) who is forced to take over an airplane after the pilot unexpectedly dies mid-flight.

A week later you can catch the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. This time, Midge finds herself closer to success than she could have ever dreamed of.

Speaking of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel you can see Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits as of April 18. In this comedy special, we get a fictional account of a woman’s attempt to fight the way she is perceived.

April 21 is the premiere for Dead Ringers, a modern take on David Cronenberg’s classic 1988 thriller. Elliot and Beverly are twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unquenchable desire to push the boundaries of medical ethics. In the two main roles we see Rachel Weisz.

Finally, we are treated to new episodes of Star Trek: Picard where we get to follow the legendary captain Jean-Luc Picard and his crew in new adventures.

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a subscription here.