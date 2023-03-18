Hermanos Colmenarez defeated Carabobo 2-1 at home

Hnos. Colmenarez celebrated at home against Carabobo, in the match for date 7 of the Venezuela – FUTVE League 2023 tournament. The goals of the match for the local were scored by Yeison Mena (44′ 1T) and Duvan Viáfara (36′ 2T) . While the visitor’s goal was made by Michael Covea (42′ 1T).

Yimmy García Guarin was appointed as the main referee of the match in Carolina.

On the following day, Hnos. Colmenarez will play as a visitor against Estudiantes Mérida and Carabobo will play the home game against Monagas.

With this result, the host accumulates 9 points throughout the contest and occupies fourth place. For its part, the visit adds 7 units and is located in seventh place.

Note and image source: DataFactory