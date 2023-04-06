Herrlich refuses job in Egypt

Heiko Herrlich had received a job offer from the Egyptian first division club Zamalek SC, but said he rejected the offer. “I wanted to listen and watch everything on the spot, but there is too much turmoil in and around this club, so I turned down the offer, which was really great”the 51-year-old is quoted as saying by ‘Bild’.

Herrlich first met with Zamalek’s sports director and followed the game against Al Masry (2:3) in the stadium. The following day, however, there was radio silence, which prompted the former Bundesliga coach (VfL Bochum, Bayer Leverkusen, FC Augsburg) to back down. He says: “I would have really liked to have had this experience abroad, but I’m not the right person to solve the current problems at Zamalek.”

