Hertha: Rumors about Schwarz’s successor

Worries about relegation in Berlin are getting bigger. The 1: 3 against TSG Hoffenheim made Hertha slip to relegation place 16. The first rumors about a possible dismissal of head coach Sandro Schwarz are doing the rounds, which is not unusual in such a situation.

According to a report in ‘Bild’, the name Markus Gisdol is haunting the capital as a potential successor solution. However, no contact is said to have taken place. The club wants to continue working with Schwarz for the time being – but it is not entirely clear how the new investor 777 Partners thinks, who is pumping 100 million euros into Hertha and wants to avoid relegation at all costs.

In any case, Schwarz emphasized at the weekend that he felt it “completely” the necessary trust. Spicy: Gisdol, who has not had a coaching position since leaving Lok Moscow a year ago, was recently traded to Hertha-victorious TSG Hoffenheim. There, Pellegrino Matarazzo got some breathing room with the 3-1 win.