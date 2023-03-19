Herzogenaurach: car and motorcycle collide – young biker (21) seriously injured

At the Saturday noon (March 18, 2023) it is near Herzogenaurach to a traffic accident with a automobile and one motorcycle came. As the Police station in Herzogenaurach reported, an 18-year-old driver turned left in her car from Dondörflein in the direction of Höfen.

Here she overlooked a 21-year-old motorcyclist who was traveling on district road 13. It came to collisionwhere the 21-year-old against the windshield of the car flew and landed on the street. The ambulance brought the young man seriously injured to a hospital. The 18-year-old driver was not injured. Significant damage was caused to the vehicles involved.