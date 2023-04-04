“He’s going to kill me!”: Woman screamed for help while being beaten by her partner in CDMX

(Screenshot)

Neighbors of the Buenos Aires neighborhoodin the Cuauhtémoc de la mayor’s office Mexico Citycaptured the moment when a man brutally assaulted a woman.

Despite the fact that the video went viral in the last few hours, the events occurred around 09:00 a.m. last Thursday, March 30, when neighbors heard screams of the victim from the balcony of the house with the number 95-A, located in the Doctor Ignacio Barajas Lozano street.

In the video clip of only 16 seconds, you can see how a subject kicks and pulls his partner’s hair to put her inside the home. While this is happening, the woman asks desperately for help accompanied by the barking of a puppy behind his back.

“Help me please! Is going to kill me!”

When the assailant manages to take her inside and closes the door, the woman’s complaints are still heard, so the neighbors reported 911 what happened.

According to witnesses, policemen arrived after 15 minutes aboard a patrol with the identification number MX-057-H5

Although two uniformed men knocked on the door, they withdrew from the place after speaking for a few minutes with the attackerwithout corroborating if the woman was well.

According to the data registered by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), during 2022 at least 339,450 women asked the authorities for help due to an incident of violence, 6,977 calls to report sexual abuse and 11,323 for harassment and harassment.

In addition, according to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP), in the 12 months of 2022 they added 3 thousand 754 deaths of women, of which only 947 (33.7%) were investigated as femicides – which are addressed as “presumed” in the absence of resolution -, while the rest are considered by homicide.

With this, the average of ten women murdered a day in the country managed throughout the current six-year term chaired by Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Calling 911 is one of the ways to report different types of violence. The line has psychological, legal and medical advice. You can also go to the Justice Centers for Women. enter this links to see the directory.

This hotline can help you if you need police officers, however, they do not provide more information on follow-up in the event of a telephone complaint.

If you know about a case of domestic violence, report it, don’t stay silent. You can save a life.

With 455 votes in favor and 25 against, on March 31 the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved the “3 of 3 initiative against violence” which proposes that people with sanctions for family violence, sexual crimesas well as food debtorsdo not have the right to hold a position in public serviceeither by popular election or appointment.

The above amend article 38 of the constitution to establish the different causes, which were divided into sections, since some behaviors are crimes and other administrative offenses that are made via declarations and not sentences.

“The law will establish the cases in which they are lost, and the others in which the rights of the citizen are suspended, and the way to carry out the rehabilitation,” it was established.

According to the initiative, an aggressor who has been sentenced, once he complies with this sanction, no longer falls into the assumption of loss of political rights.