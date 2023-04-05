‘He’s just perfect!’: Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black welcome second child

Sweet baby news from Black-Daley: British Olympic water jumper Tom Daley (28) and his American husband, filmmaker and Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black (48), are happy about their second child!

The couple, who have been married since 2017, announced the arrival of their newest family member, Phoenix Rose Black-Daley, on Wednesday!

The sweet brat was born on March 28, 2023 through a surrogate mother and will henceforth share his life with father Tom, father Dustin and his big brother Robbie Ray Black-Daley (4).

The couple have never made a secret of their desire to expand their family, but with the exciting news of Phoenix’s arrival, the couple managed to surprise the world once again!

Daley lovingly wrote on Instagram: “Our family has grown over the past week, we welcomed Phoenix into the world on 3/28/23 and he is just perfect. Robbie loves being a BIG BRO!

Dustin Lance Black wrote on Facebook: “And then there were four. Our second son, Phoenix Rose Black-Daley, was born on March 28, 2023 at 3:34 p.m.

Successful fathers

Speaking to podcaster and blogger Giovanna Fletcher, 38, about her decision to start a family, Daley said on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in May 2022, “Lance and I had lost so many people in our families…the Surrogacy was something that appealed to us.” They want to preserve the legacy and expand the family.

Olympia star Daley is currently the host of the Made With Love podcast. In his recent BBC documentary, Illegal to Be Me, the Olympian addressed homophobia in various Commonwealth countries. He is also a vocal supporter of trans athletes.

A second documentary that was supposed to deal with the surrogacy process was recently scrapped. The couple is still silent on why.

Filmmaker, author and longtime gay rights activist, Black won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2008 for the film Milk, based on the life of gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk.

We wish the young family all the best.

