“He’s my TV husband”: Sidonie Bonnec reveals what she thinks of Olivier Minne, her accomplice in Everyone has a say

Sidonie Bonnec and Olivier Minne have found their balance on the France 2 set. The host confides in her co-host, with whom she has shared control of their game for 6 years.
Already 6 years that Sidonie Bonnec and Olivier Minne animate Everyone has a say on France 2. They even celebrated the 1000th show around a big cake and party favors. From Monday to Saturday, the duo tests the general culture of the candidates using questions around quotes, puns or even vocabulary. To get to the end of the different rounds of the game, the candidates can count on the support of certain stars such as Camille Cerf, Bruno Guillon or even Arnaud Gidoin. On the set, the good atmosphere is there, and Sidonie Bonnec and Olivier have fun putting themselves on stage to entertain the viewers. The complicity of the two animators seems sincere on the screen and Sidonie Bonnec confirms it: it is also in private.
Sidonie Bonnec and Olivier Minne, their jealous complicity?
“I understand! In addition to being handsome, he is very cultured, very kind and a real gentleman. He’s kind of my TV husband. We love each other very much and with him, I feel at ease”explained Sidonie Bonnec to our colleagues from Closerbefore adding: “Our duo worked from the start, because we don’t have oversized egos. I also have Marie Drucker in my life, a model woman for me. We are inseparable. I don’t make any business decisions without talking to him about it.”. The host became known to the general public by hosting for 7 years, Criminal investigations: the magazine of miscellaneous facts on W9, then The Nursery House, a year on France 5.
From animation to activism
A few weeks ago, Sidonie Bonnec was talked about by denouncing the inappropriate behavior of Jean-Jacques Bourdin, already accused by the host Fanny Agostini. “When I heard his testimony, I was very shocked. For my part, it is not courage to denounce men who behave badly with us, but more a woman’s duty and especially as a media woman. I’m lucky to be able to be heard and to be able to help other women, so I do. And I will never stop doing it”assured the host, who does not intend to remain silent on this subject.