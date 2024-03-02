Hialeah investigates impact of migratory wave on municipal services

This Monday, February 26, the city of Hialeah held the first of a series of workshops that will aim to evaluate the impact that immigration is having on the municipality. The different city departments participated in this meeting and presented the statistical data collected in the last year.

More than 400,000 Cubans

“More than 400,000 Cubans have arrived in recent years. We lack official data to know how many are in Hialeah. We can only infer that 75% of those who arrived end up in South Florida and half of them, due to family ties, end up in Hialeah,” said Mayor Esteban Bovo before opening the workshop debate on the impact of the immigration in Hialeah.

Police data

The heads of the Fire and Police departments made it clear before presenting their statements that they are there to serve anyone in the city, whether documented or not.

“Yes, we can see that there is an increase in the population due to the number of accidents we have,” said George Fuente, head of the Municipal Police Department.

According to Fuente, the number of accidents recorded in the city increased by 5%, as well as the volume of calls to 911 which increased by 4%, and the arrests of homeless people increased by 11%.

However, there is data that shows a decrease; In that period of time, the number of motorcycle accidents decreased by 18%, business robberies by 13%, and arrests for business robberies by 45%.

“We know there is an increase. When you drive down the streets, you see the increase in people in traffic, in stores, the parking lots are full.”

Despite this, the police are capable of guaranteeing security in the city. “Among cities with large populations, Hialeah is one of the safest,” he said.

Regarding the importance of the event, he indicated, “If we can establish that there is an increase in people in our city, we can seek aid from the federal and state governments to benefit our residents.”

Construction Department Data

For his part, Caleb Rodríguez from the Department of Construction and Codes explained the challenges his department faces. There is an increase in illegal construction, more immigrants are living in RVs, security violations have increased. “In 2023, 990 violations were recorded, equivalent to an increase of 29%.” The specialist indicated that other violations such as animal husbandry increased by 9.9%, car repairs and body shop workshops in residences increased by 6.6%.

“Addressing the various irregularities increased the Department’s work time by 28.9%.”

“It is crucial to know the traffic data, the 911 calls, the people who are using the buses, to be prepared. There are many people who come to live and work in our city. They use our streets, the services of our departments and we have to be ready to help them,” said Councilor Mónica Pérez, present at the workshop.

Contradictory data

But the statistics shown by the different departments in the workshop do not always agree with the hypothesis of an increase in the population, because while the use of public transportation increased, there was a decrease in water consumption in the city.

The mayor has said at other times that some technology companies can help establish the number of people who live in the town, in a precise way.

The census

However, Bovo does not believe that taking a census is a convenient or effective method of establishing the number of new residents in the city.

“Many people don’t like sharing their data with the government. I have been involved in other censuses. I know our people. “They don’t want to participate in the census.”

“There are those who think that if we ask only the number of people living in a house, without asking other information such as income or education, people can participate. But we have to understand what data the census office accepts as official,” the mayor explained.

On the other hand, Bovo fears the cost of carrying out a census with official requirements. “If conducting an official census costs the city about $5 million, we can’t do it because we don’t have that money.”

There are also problems in Hialeah

Despite this, the mayor wants to establish the number of residents to organize services and request more resources from the federal and state governments, if the increase that everyone says they feel is demonstrated.

A concern of the mayor is that “while New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco are the metropolises that receive all the publicity about the impact of immigration, there are cities like Hialeah that are dealing with the problem.”

The symptoms are visible, the proliferation of the use of recreational vehicles as housing, the increase in traffic, the price of rents out of control, the increase in homeless people, many of them employed, unable to satisfy the payment requirement of the first month, the deposit and the last month in rents, Bovo listed at the last Council meeting when addressing the issue.

The next workshop will be on March 11 and representatives from immigration services, county representatives and local churches will participate.

Four or five workshops will be held, every Monday at noon. The idea is to collect data to generate a report to advocate for additional funding and services to reach Hialeah to mitigate the increase in residents caused by the wave of migration.

“The more data we have, the better. The numbers collected at the workshops will help arm our representatives in Washington with the information needed to show what we are facing and explain that we need more money and more help.”

They are not all Cubans

According to US Customs and Border Protection in September 2023, border patrol recorded 269,000 encounters with immigrants along the southwest border. A trend that continued. Last December, some 250,000 migrants crossed the same border. 46% came from Honduras, Salvador, Mexico and Guatemala. Some 47,000 migrants were Venezuelans.

@menendezpryce