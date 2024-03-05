Hiba Abouk, on her separation from Achraf Hakimi: I had a terrible time, it consumed me physically

Hiba Abouk has become the main protagonist of this Tuesday, March 5, following the interview she gave to Vicky Martín Berrocal in her podcast, Alone with Vicky. A talk in which the actress has talked about different issues, such as her divorce from her now ex-husband, the footballer Ashraf Hakimi.

The interpreter has never been given to talking about her private life, as she prefers to keep it private, in the background: I am discreet with my life. It is the choice I have made to be able to be free and that my life is not in the mouths of others. My life is mine alone, he began by pointing out.

And this last year has not been easy for Hiba Abouk, because the one who was her husband, The Paris Saint-Germain player was reported for alleged rape. A chapter that, in the words of the actress, is closed: I’ve had the worst year of my life, but it’s closed. My priority in life is always my children. I make decisions by and for them only.

Regarding her marriage, Hiba has been clear, pointing out that it was not easy to put an end to their relationship either: How do you get out of a story like that? You have to think about it for a long time, debating a lot with yourself and with him, of course, because he is the one involved. Disloyalty kills love. I would forgive infidelity and I have done it more than once. We make many mistakes, but it is difficult to forgive because you have to do a great job with yourself.

A job with which he has dealt with added complexity, and his divorce ended up being publicized: I’ve had a very bad time because we didn’t want it to be public and it was. There have been very hard moments, I was consumed, I was consumed physically. It was a very hard decision for me because I I left everything for my family and my family broke up. I left my husband, I return to my profession, I take my children, I return to Madrid and I return to life.

Bad luck in love

Furthermore, the actress has acknowledged that she has bad luck in love: I haven’t had any luck with men.. I haven’t been able to get it right. I have had many disappointments, but love ends. I still believe that someone can come along and be the love of my life. A love that has been passed on to her by her two children, Amn y Naim: They have given me my life back. The greatest lesson is that infinite love you have for them. I didn’t know true love until they were born and you realized that you can give your life for them.