Hidalgo kidnapper arrested in Yucatan, he was on the run since 2014

The Ministry of Public Security (SSP) announced that the detention of a man who was a fugitive from justice, since 2014 for the crime of kidnapping.

This is the man identified as Faustino VC, who is accused of the crimes of aggravated kidnapping and robbery to the detriment of two people.

According to a bulletin issued by the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), the man was arrested.

The man is charged with the crime of kidnapping.



According to the information provided by the authorities, Faustino VC, is 68 years old, is originally from Mexico City and had managed to evade Hidalgo justice for almost 10 years.

The man lives in Izamal and worked as a machinery operator for the Mayan Train works.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the authorities, the Yucatan police and investigative prosecutors, in collaboration with Hidalgo authorities, executed the man’s arrest warrant, which was issued by a criminal judge and was finally made available to Hidalgo authorities.

Criminals detained in Yucatan sought refuge

A man was recently arrested for the same crime.



It should be remembered that it is increasingly common to see this type of arrest, since Yucatan has become an attraction for criminals to go unnoticed in the state, however, the efficient work of the security authorities has favored timely detention. of these types of criminals.

Although in Yucatan no kidnapping case has been reported recently, several people have been arrested in Yucatan for this crime.