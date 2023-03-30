Hidalgo’s tourism brand premiered at AIFA

Hidalgo currently has diffusion of its tourist attractions on the screens of the International Airport of Mexico City (AICM) and from AIFA.

“This type of event drives us and goes hand in hand to tenaciously fulfill the mission of this company: to meet the expectations of customers and users in terms of airport, complementary and commercial services provided by AIFA with a focus on safety, efficiency, effectiveness , sustainability and profitability”, said the deputy director of Coordination and Monitoring of Agreements of the airport, Retired Brigadier General, Ricardo Álvarez.

At the ceremony, held on the esplanade of the Plaza Mexicana, the Secretary of Tourism of Mexico City, Nathalie Desplas, and various local government officials were among the attendees.

During her participation, the Hidalgo Tourism Manager, Elizabeth Quintanar, thanked the opportunity to present the brand and campaign at AIFA, which from her perspective is also the airport for her entity and thus promoted it in the Tourist Tianguis held this week in CDMX.

“I was saying that we have an airport and more bought from us. International buyers are not clear about the distances and I told him in English or French that it is a short time away. The last time I came from Pachuca I did 32 minutes. In the 26 interviews I had Definitely what hit the most was the airport,” explained the official who comes from the private sector.

As part of the presentation, a gastronomic, music and dance show was held, which was also enjoyed by some airport passengers.

“This is what we want, that there is more activity in the terminal and that users benefit,” the AIFA representative later commented.