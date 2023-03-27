HIFK to the semi-finals after great drama – trailing 0-2 in the final minutes

In the FM league in ice hockey, three out of four semi-final teams have now finished. The audience in the Helsinki ice rink got value for money when HIFK turned 0–2 to 3–2 against Lukko and went on with 4–2 in matches.

On Wednesday, HIFK took the lead with 3-0 in the quarter-final series against Lukko. Five days later, Raumolaget came close to equalizing at 3–3.

With just over three minutes left, Lukko led the match in Helsinki with 2–0. An away win would have given a seventh and decisive game in Raumo on Wednesday.

HIFK still scored two goals in games without a goalkeeper. When 56.52 had been played, Ilari Melart reduced the score to 1–2 and with 58.29 on the clock, Eetu Koivistoinen equalized to make it 2–2.

HIFK was pale during regular match time and Lukko’s lead at the end was well deserved. In the extension, which was just over seven minutes long, HIFK was in turn dominant.

In a tangled situation in front of the goal, HIFK center Otto Paajanen shaved the puck in and the goal was approved after a long video review.



Roope Taponen impressed igen i HIFK’s goal. Bild: Matti Raivio / All Over Press Roope Taponen

It is now clear that the one semi-final will be played between Tappara and HIFK. The first two matches are played in Helsingors, the first on Friday and the second on Saturday.

Antti Tuisku has booked the Arena in Tampere and that means that both Tappara and Ilves will start the semifinals with two away matches.

In the second semi-final series, Ilves faces Pelicans or KalPa. Tuesday night’s Pelicans–KalPa match will determine which team advances.

Results

HIFK–Lukko 3–2 (0–0, 0–1, 0–1, 1–0)

34.07 Josh Kestner (Gabriel Fontaine, Harri Kainulainen) 0-1 PP

43.09 Otto Somppi (Jere Karjalainen, Shaun Heshka) 0-2 BP

56.52 Ilari Melart (Otso Rantakari, Eetu Koivistoinen) 1–2 PP

58.29 Eetu Koivistoinen (Julius Nättinen) 2–2

67.33 Otto Paajanen (Teemu Tallberg, Sebastian Dyk) 3–2

Goalkeepers:

Roope Taponen, HIFK: 9+8+5+0=22

Artjom Zagidulin, Lock: 2+3+9+7=21

Public: 7 131

HIFK to the semi-finals with 4–2 in matches.