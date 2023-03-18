High school students, the most affected by bullying

Mexico City.- The main aggression faced by students who are victims of bullying is physical, said the Citizen Council for Security and Justice.

According to the agency, 32 percent of the cases are due to this type of attack and are followed by verbal and psychological attacks, with 28 percent.

Between 2022 and so far this year, the Council received 368 reports from CDMX and the State of Mexico; 292 were registered last year and 76 in 2023.

Of these, 50 percent affected students between the ages of 12 and 15 who are in secondary school and 27 percent in primary school.

In addition, 53 percent of the reported cases were women and the rest were men.

The president of the Council, Salvador Guerrero Chiprés, highlighted that in high school they are in a stage of many changes, in which their identity is being built and there are more risks when there is an absence of references to guide them and violence in the material or digital environment. .

He specified that high school students are the ones who experience bullying the most in the Valley of Mexico, according to figures from the organization.

Also, he stressed that parents and teachers should warn and notify about bullying when noticing signs, such as the minor arriving with blows or changing his attitude.

“There is a breeding ground for bullying in the absence of accompaniment from parents, from teachers,” he said, since they are the ones who are closest to the students.

He stressed that the death of Norma Lizbeth, the under-14-year-old who died as a result of a fight with another classmate who harassed her at the Official Secondary School 0518 Annex to the Normal School in Teotihuacán, confirms how serious this phenomenon is.

“What is called bullying is a much broader phenomenon and it is unfortunate that a tragedy reminds us of it.

“You have to recognize bullying as a symptom of violence that is occurring at home, someone who bullies or someone who is bullied, something is happening at home,” he said.

He added that the relationship with sons and daughters should be prioritized, especially when they are minors, while in private or public schools action protocols must be implemented in this situation.

Guerrero Chiprés stressed that these cases are an opportunity for the authorities to act preventively and in solidarity and avoid a bigger problem.