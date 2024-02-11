High ticket costs for the Super Bowl leave out thousands of fans

LAS VEGAS.- Ticket prices for the Super Bowl They remain out of reach for many fans who have made plans for months to travel to Las Vegas this week and possibly watch the game on television along with millions of others.

That doesn’t matter to many of them who found another way to have fun.

NFL Experience It looked like a convention with thousands of ticketless fans wearing jerseys from the Packers, Bengals, Steelers, Eagles and other teams.

They usually come with similar stories. Their teams looked like they could fight for the title and they bought a flight to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. Their team did not arrive, but they decided to travel. Purchasing tickets for the Super Bowl days before is expensive. This year they sell for an average of $7,700—although they are $2,000 cheaper than two weeks ago.

Super Bowl (5).jpg The Super Bowl logo in front of the Bellagio fountain on the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/John Locher

Cincinnati fan Carl Bray bought his ride two months ago when the Bengals had a good run despite Joe Burrow’s wrist injury.

“I don’t have tickets yet, but I have the flight and plane and I thought ‘Well, if I get something I’ll go,’” Bray said. “If not, I’ll go to MGM or somewhere to watch the game.”

Historically, Super Bowl tickets have increased in price; They went from 12 dollars for the first edition at the Los Angeles Coliseum in 1967 (108 dollars today) to more than 1,000 for the title game in 2009 between the Steelers and Cardinals in Tampa.

The Super Bowl is unattainable for some:

This week, the average went from $9,815 on Tick Pick to $7,684 this Saturday. This is still an exorbitant price for Rick Goff, a Chiefs fan.

He and his youngest son Zach traveled from Kansas City and were dressed in full Chiefs gear at the NFL Experience, but they won’t be able to watch the game in person.

“We’re hard-working people,” Rick admitted, “we can’t afford it.”

Traveling long distances to see the game at one of the casinos is not something new. Las Vegas has had around 300,000 visitors in the last editions of the Super Bowl, according to information from the Las Vegas Convention Visitors Authority research center.

This year, the city expects to have about 300,000 visitors — five times the capacity of Allegiant Stadium — and that will bring $600 million in revenue to southern Nevada.

Source: AP