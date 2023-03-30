Highlights Biden investments in the EU

Durham, North Carolina.- President Biden visited North Carolina on Tuesday and said that Republicans could undermine his administration’s progress in American manufacturing, the president began to hone his political message before the expected announcement of his re-election.

Biden spoke at Wolfspeed, a semiconductor factory that recently announced a $5 billion investment to expand operations in the state, a move that could create as many as 1,800 jobs, according to the White House.

The North Carolina-based company has agreements to supply the material to General Motors, among other buyers.

Although Biden’s visit was less about semiconductors than arguing what he sees as a key to his re-election — basically, that the US economy has recovered since the Coronavirus pandemic, that his administration has helped keep it strong, and that Republican policies could undo that advance.

The White House has argued for months that Biden has presided over steady growth in the economy and jobs, though the data presents a more complicated reality: The high pace of job creation has been held back by a continued slowdown in wage growth. , and there is growing concern that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates.

The Biden administration has also tried to allay fears of instability after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month.

Biden’s visit to North Carolina kicked off three weeks of related events being held across the country by President and Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses and a group of Cabinet officials.

The group plans to visit 20 states and highlight investments in US manufacturing, supply chain and job creation, according to a summary of initiatives sent by the White House.