Hillary Clinton rates the US-Mexico relationship with 6

Mérida, Mexico.- The former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, gave a rating of 6 to the relationship that Mexico has with this country today, since there is still a lot to do to solve critical problems such as immigration, cartels or drugs. .

“If you had to rate it on a scale of one to 10, how would you rate the relationship between the US and Mexico right now?” Clinton was asked.

“I would tell you 6, I would say that I would give it a 6. And I would tell you that it is a 6 because we are both just coming out of the impact of the pandemic, we are both adapting to the continuous challenges we are facing,” he replied.

In the keynote speech he gave at the 86th Banking Convention, Clinton said that although the relationship between the two countries has improved, there are many things to do, for example, improve the exchange of information.

“There needs to be more information going back and forth across borders about what’s really going on in each of the countries, rather than just having an image that occasionally represents a photograph.

“There are millions of Americans who live here in Mexico and of course they live here for a reason and their stories are positive, people in the US say ‘I imagined that you couldn’t walk in Mexico because someone was going to shoot you, because suddenly you were going to being in the middle of a gang or drug fight, but in the US there are many people who want to come to Mexico to live,” he said.

Efforts to improve the relationship between the two countries have to go from top to bottom and vice versa, he added.

“Not from one country or the other, we need to do a better job of talking to the people of the US and Mexico saying everything we have in common, all the contributions we have made to each other and in this way we could see how we can solve these problems, Immigration problems, drug problems, if not, we are not going to be able to continue, we have to solve this,” Clinton said.