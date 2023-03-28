“Hippocrates”: a season 3 of the medical series officially announced

Filming for a third salvo has just started, two years after season 2 of this critically acclaimed series.

The young doctors ofHippocrates did not operate on their last patient: the French medical series from Canal+ will be entitled to a third season, as the encrypted channel officially announced on Monday. Filming “just started”, with the entire main cast:

“Louise Bourgoin, Alice Belaïdi, Karim Leklou, Zacharie Chasseriaud and Bouli Lanners put on the blouse again”, can we read on the official Twitter account of Canal+.

This shooting comes more than two years after the broadcast of the previous season. No launch date has yet been revealed.

The hospital in crisis

Launched in 2018, Hippocrates follows the daily life of doctors at the Raymond-Poincaré hospital. His characters navigate between their passion for their job and the lack of means of the public hospital. A component that will be present again in this season 3, as announced in a synopsis relayed by the Huffington Post:

“It’s summer. By decision of the health authorities, many hospital services have been closed and those that remain open are overloaded. A strike by SOS Médecins is worsening the situation, leaving an entire population without access to care. Patients are flooding in , the tensions are palpable. At the Poincaré hospital, caregivers quickly realize that the instructions are not tenable and some decide to disobey.

Hippocrates is a creation of Thomas Lilti, who embarked on a career as a filmmaker after having worked as a doctor himself. The series is an extension of his feature film of the same title released in 2014 and crowned with seven César nominations. Since then, he has directed the films country doctor et First yearboth centered on the hospital universe.