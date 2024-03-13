Carlucho attacked the influencer Alex Otaola and said that his candidacy for mayor of Miami “is a mockery” of the Cuban community in exile.

The television presenter José Pérez Córdoba (Carlucho) offered an interview for the show Showbiz 305del youtuber A Martí to Durakoand confessed that he considers it disrespectful that Otaola intends to be mayor of Miami in 2024.

“I wonder if this town is going to be fooled by Juana with a turban?” said Carlucho in reference to the influencer, whom he defined as “extremist” and accused of wanting to ignore the US constitution for his statements about eliminating all expression of thought. left in the city of the Sun.

The presenter dismantled several proposals that, according to him, are included in plan from Otaola to Miami. He asked the influencer to respect his voters and take politics in the United States seriously.

“We left a Fidel… to take other ‘fidels’?” Carlucho asked himself. He made reference to the authoritarianism that Cubans suffered on the island and how he believes that Otaola could establish a similar regime, from a position of hatred for those who think differently.

Carlucho recalled that Otaola is facing a restraining order and confiscation of firearms that he had under his ownership. “Are we going to have a mayor like that?” the presenter asked.

Despite the criticism of the influencer, he assured that he plans to give him his vote, to see what he does if he takes power. “I won’t miss that show,” she commented.

It is not the first time that Carlucho makes direct criticism of Otaola. In January he threatened a possible lawsuit for the damage caused by the influencer’s statements against him.

“There are those who don’t have children or a mother and that’s why they sit in a chair and talk about everyone,” said Carlucho at that time, about someone who has become a kind of “rival” for him in Miami.