H&M to open makeup stores

H&M has become one of the leading brands in the apparel market.

Like H&M, Zara has also increased its bet on the sale of cosmetics.

The makeup market has become one of great influence due to the demand that these products have from the consumer.

H&M enters the makeup distribution business and with two stores that will begin to operate with this segment, the chain draws attention because it is undertaking in a segment of the retail where apparel brands take increasingly firm steps.

Picodi has run studies very interesting, where he found the reasons that Mexicans have to buy makeup. 72 percent of women considered that it was because of the price; 57 percent of men said they opted for these products because of the brand and 38 percent of women confessed that they did so because of the ingredients with which these products were made.

H&M enters cosmetics stores

The famous Swedish band H&M It will open two flagship stores for the sale of makeup and with this marks its entry into the physical stores for the sale of these products, which it began to sell in 2015.

the bet of H&M is that in these stores it will not only sell its own make-up brand, it will also become a distributor of other make-up lines, 80 to be exact, so it will compete in the segment where stores like Sephora o Sally Beuty They have consolidated a very interesting sales segment, around this product so demanded by the consumer.

To start with the physical sale of these products, the stores will have an area of ​​300 square meters, where spaces will be highlighted for testing the products before purchasing them.

The range of skin and hair care products that H&M will have in its new cosmetics stores include brands such as Kayali, Wishful, Huda Beauty, Juicy Couture, Escada y Originsjust to mention some of the ones that will appear in his venture of physical makeup stores.

With H&M standing out in the makeup market, there are apparel competitors that have drawn attention such as Zara, which became a key player in makeup sales with an inventory of eye, lip and face products including body oils, color palettes for lips, lipsticks, gloss and even stickers.

“When Zara offered me to lead the creative direction of Zara Beauty, I saw an opportunity to create something that everyone would want to wear. Zara has always reached a wide audience, and I wanted to bring that same great vision to the world of beauty, with a collection that was clean, sustainable, and accessible to all. I am very proud of what we have created: a wide range of unique formulas for eyes, lips, face and nails. To have been able to develop such an extensive coloring line that brings a great sense of fun, while maintaining respect for the highest quality ingredients, is something incredible that hasn’t really been around before. Through this diversity of faces and gazes, the collection celebrates what I think is most important in our industry: ‘There is no beauty, only beauties,'” the artist said at the launch of the line. Diane Kendalwho was in charge of developing the project and whose statement was transcended by various means.

Both cases demonstrate the power of cosmetics as an industry and the wide range of products that have been developed in this segment allow us to understand the value of communication within brands, in an increasingly competitive segment.

