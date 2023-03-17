Hobbs & Shaw Sparks Fan Theory: Is This Movie Secretly Part of the Fast & Furious Series?

He doesn’t want to give a definitive answer as to whether “The Italian Job” is part of the “Fast & Furious” cosmos or not. Instead, he leaves the decision to the fans’ imagination the action series. “I’m sure the joke will cause a lot of confusion on the internet and create a black hole and we’ll never know the answer,” the director said.

Maybe we’ll find out more in one of the two upcoming “Fast & Furious” parts. After “Fast & Furious 10” there will be an eleventh part. And “Hobbs & Shaw” is also getting a sequel, as Dwayne Johnson announced several times.