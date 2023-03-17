Hobbs & Shaw Sparks Fan Theory: Is This Movie Secretly Part of the Fast & Furious Series?

The “Fast & Furious” universe is getting bigger and bigger. But a hidden allusion in the offshoot film “Hobbs & Shaw” leaves fans puzzled: Is there a 2003 crook comedy secretly part of the film series? Director David Leitch has his own opinion.
“Fast & Furious 10” is already scheduled for 2023. But if you look at it very closely, this “tenth part” of the series is actually the eleventh “Fast & Furious” film. That’s due to the 2019 spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. But if you look closely at a scene from that movie, there might be another movie that previously unknown in the “Fast & Furious” universe was.
Fast & Furious: The Mysterious Mini Cooper
In the middle of the film are Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) on the run from cyber-terrorist Brixton Lore (Idris Elba). In order to hide, Shaw takes his hated accomplice to his underground hideout in London. In addition to weapons and other equipment, there are also his many sports car parked. A collection for which Hobbs naturally raises his partner against his will.
But what is that? Between all the luxury cars there is also a small green Mini Cooper rum. When Hobbs examines it more closely, Shaw explains to him: “I used it for a job in Italy.Attentive film connoisseurs will be able to trace this allusion back: In 2003 Jason Statham played the crook Rob in “The Italian Job – Jagd auf Millions”. A green Mini Cooper also played a decisive role back then. And he is not the only “Fast & Furious” – Cast member who was also in “The Italian Job”: Charlize Theron was also then as Stella Bridger to see and played the terrorist in “Fast & Furious 8”. cipher – directed by Felix Gary Gray, who also directed The Italian Job.
What does the “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw” director say about the fan theory?
Could it possibly mean that after their successful heist in Venice, Rob and Stella from ‘The Italian Job’ have turned their lives around and assumed the identities of Deckard Shaw and Cipher have? Fans theorized that the films are linked. “Hobbs & Shaw” director David Leitch has also commented on this, who built the easter egg with Jason Statham. “We weren’t even trying to be clever,” he jokes in conversation insider and elaborates: “It was a small one meta allusionwhich Jason and I loved so much we put them in the film.”
He doesn’t want to give a definitive answer as to whether “The Italian Job” is part of the “Fast & Furious” cosmos or not. Instead, he leaves the decision to the fans’ imagination the action series. “I’m sure the joke will cause a lot of confusion on the internet and create a black hole and we’ll never know the answer,” the director said.
Maybe we’ll find out more in one of the two upcoming “Fast & Furious” parts. After “Fast & Furious 10” there will be an eleventh part. And “Hobbs & Shaw” is also getting a sequel, as Dwayne Johnson announced several times.