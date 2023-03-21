Hogwarts Legacy is not the number one in the UK: there is a new champion in the Top 10

I gave a long mastery started to the lancio avvenuto lo scorso 10 febbraio, Hogwarts Legacy I must cede the premium position of the best-selling giochi in the Regno Unito. Nella settimana concludes the scorso 18 march, l’Action/RPG di Avalanche Software lascia il posto ad unovo contender.

WWE 2K23 schiena infatti l’avversario having died the new champion of the UK vendor. The simulator of Wrestling targato 2K and Visual Concepts Debut with gradino più top of the podium with the 76% of the Sue copy fisiche piazzate his console PlayStation (nello specifico ben il 53% su PS5) ed the remaining 24% spartito tra xbox series x and Xbox One.

Despite the great esordio and its excellent quality (I have seen it spoken in our review of WWE 2K23), the sale of the new WWE game resulted in a debut lower than 26% in respect of the number registered for a first year WWE 2K22, che communicated the return of the series followed a year of pause. Hogwarts Legacy rests communque tra i giochi di maggior successo commerciale, piazzandosi al secondo posto. Check out the complete Top 10 below:

WWE 2K23 Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Metroid Prime Remastered God of War Ragnarok minecraft switch edition Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Super Mario Odyssey Animal Crossing New Horizons

The return in classifica di Super Mario Odyssey It is not surprising: Mario’s last unpublished main adventure is very importantly proposed in a new bundle with nintendoswitchlaunched on occasion of the atteso film of Super Mario Bros. Male again Bayonetta Origins: published on March 17, the exclusive Switch does not go beyond the twenty-first position.