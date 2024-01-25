Hollywood Actors Guild issues statement in favor of Alec Baldwin

MIAMI.- He Syndicate of Hollywood Actors (SAG-AFTRA) issued a statement that makes evident its support for the actor Alec Baldwin who was recently accused again by the New Mexico Prosecutor’s Office of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting that occurred on the set of the film Rust in 2021.

Although the Union’s statement does not specifically name Baldwin, the institution made reference to the case and alleged that they disagree with the fact that the interpreter is being prosecuted twice in the same case.

In addition, they stressed that it was not the actor’s duty to know how to handle a firearm.

“To the extent that the charges filed on January 19 are based on an allegation of negligent use of a firearm, based on this or any actor having a duty to inspect a firearm as part of its use, it is “is an incorrect assessment of an actor’s actual duties on set,” the text explains.

SAG-AFTRA argument

Likewise, they pointed out that on the sets there is a team that aims to provide the actor with weapons already adapted for use.

“An actor’s job is not to be an expert on weapons or firearms. Firearms are provided for use on set under the guidance of multiple professional experts who are directly responsible for the safe and accurate operation of that weapon.” of fire”.

SAG added that the procedure for using firearms in filming is established in its regulations, but they insisted that artists are not responsible for ensuring whether they were adapted for use.

The Union’s statement represents a positive step in favor of Baldwin in the judicial process, since since the case began it has emphasized this point, but it has been ignored.